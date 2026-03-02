SW Hegseth Hosts MoH Recipient Capt. William's HoH Induction

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Navy Capt. Royce William’s Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|02.25.2026
|03.09.2026 08:50
|Video Productions
|998827
|260225-A-RQ234-4868
|DOD_111565086
|00:00:48
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|0
|0
