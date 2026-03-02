(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SW Hegseth Hosts MoH Recipient Capt. William's HoH Induction

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Navy Capt. Royce William’s Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 08:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998827
    VIRIN: 260225-A-RQ234-4868
    Filename: DOD_111565086
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Hegseth Hosts MoH Recipient Capt. William's HoH Induction, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pete Hegseth
    Medal of Honor

