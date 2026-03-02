(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What is it like to work for the U.S. Navy in Europe, Africa and Middle East | NAVFAC EURAFCENT – Stronger Together

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    What’s it like to support the U.S. Navy as a civilian professional overseas?

    At Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central, engineers, construction professionals, and support staff work together across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East to deliver the infrastructure that keeps the Fleet mission-ready.

    But what truly powers our mission isn’t just construction and engineering—it’s our people.

    In this video, meet the diverse team behind NAVFAC EURAFCENT. American service members and host-nation professionals work side-by-side across multiple countries, bringing together different cultures, experiences, and expertise to support the Navy Shore Enterprise.

    From Italy and Greece to Bahrain, our workforce doesn’t just build facilities—we build partnerships, careers, and a community that truly embodies “Stronger Together.”

    Hear from members of the NAVFAC team:
    Demetrio Fraiese – Public Works Department Naples, Italy
    “After 40 years, it’s part of my family.”

    Khulood Waqar – Public Works Department Bahrain
    “They support you, they encourage you, they appreciate you.”

    BUCN Xavier Bibbs – Public Works Department Souda Bay, Greece
    "What he's taught me from his experience, and the same things I've taught him from my experience."

    Antonio Piluso – Public Works Department Sigonella, Italy
    “There is a mission—one team, one fight.”

    Together, we deliver engineering, construction, and contracting solutions that enable Fleet readiness and global operations.

    Interested in a career supporting the U.S. Navy?
    Explore civilian careers with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command and find opportunities with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central on USAJobs.

    Working here means:
    • Engineering projects that support global security
    • Collaborating with international teams
    • Building infrastructure that supports the Fleet

    Official Website
    Official Website
    https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Europe-Africa-Central/

