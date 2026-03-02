(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military working dogs execute water-confidence training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.01.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Military working dogs assigned to installations across Germany complete aquatics training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 2, 2026. MWDs and their handlers completed water-based low-level aggression training to ensure they are ready to deter threats in any environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 06:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 998818
    VIRIN: 260302-F-TC128-1001
    PIN: 260302
    Filename: DOD_111565010
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dogs execute water-confidence training, by A1C Joseph Curzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video