Military working dogs execute water-confidence training

Military working dogs assigned to installations across Germany complete aquatics training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 2, 2026. MWDs and their handlers completed water-based low-level aggression training to ensure they are ready to deter threats in any environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 06:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|998818
|VIRIN:
|260302-F-TC128-1001
|PIN:
|260302
|Filename:
|DOD_111565010
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
