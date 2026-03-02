(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Long-Range Firepower"

    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.06.2026

    Video by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conducted HIMARS operations and trained with Norwegian Armed Forces in Setermoen, Norway, on Feb. 24–26, 2026. Ahead of exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, CORE26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to strengthen collective defense and ensure U.S. forces can rapidly deploy and operate alongside NATO Allies. This reel was created on Mar. 7, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    Marines
    NATO
    USMC

