U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conducted HIMARS operations and trained with Norwegian Armed Forces in Setermoen, Norway, on Feb. 24–26, 2026. Ahead of exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, CORE26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to strengthen collective defense and ensure U.S. forces can rapidly deploy and operate alongside NATO Allies. This reel was created on Mar. 7, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 03:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998815
|VIRIN:
|260307-M-GG264-7940
|Filename:
|DOD_111564974
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Long-Range Firepower", by Cpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.