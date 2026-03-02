CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Long-Range Firepower"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998815" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conducted HIMARS operations and trained with Norwegian Armed Forces in Setermoen, Norway, on Feb. 24–26, 2026. Ahead of exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, CORE26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to strengthen collective defense and ensure U.S. forces can rapidly deploy and operate alongside NATO Allies. This reel was created on Mar. 7, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)