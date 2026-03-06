Pacific in 60: March 06, 2026

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Thailand, U.S. Marines with the 50th Marine Expeditionary Unit, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct an amphibious exercise with service members from Singapore, Thailand, and the Republic of Korea during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, in Thailand, February 26th, 2026. In Thailand, U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a counter landing operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, in Thailand, February 28th, 2026. Finally, in Thailand, U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, fire M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems during a live demonstration during exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Thailand March 1st, 2026.
