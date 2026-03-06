(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific in 60: March 06, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Thailand, U.S. Marines with the 50th Marine Expeditionary Unit, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct an amphibious exercise with service members from Singapore, Thailand, and the Republic of Korea during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, in Thailand, February 26th, 2026. In Thailand, U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a counter landing operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, in Thailand, February 28th, 2026. Finally, in Thailand, U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, fire M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems during a live demonstration during exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Thailand March 1st, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 02:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998813
    VIRIN: 260306-A-EE372-1001
    Filename: DOD_111564834
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific in 60: March 06, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    Marines
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video