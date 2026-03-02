31st MEU | Live-Fire deck shoot aboard the USS New Orleans (LPD-18)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live-fire deck shoot with a .50 caliber machine gun and a M240B machine gun aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS New Orleans (LPD-18) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 21, 2026. Marines trained their skills through structured stages and live-fire exercises to improve individual marksmanship and overall unit effectiveness. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rebeka Falcon)