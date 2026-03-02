Best Warrior Competitors Complete Combat Water Survival Test in Cumming

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Competitors enter the water during the combat water survival test at the Cumming Aquatic Center during the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition in Cumming, Georgia, Mar. 8, 2026. The event challenges participants to demonstrate water confidence and survival skills under controlled conditions as part of a multi-day competition that evaluates Soldiers through physical fitness assessments, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley)