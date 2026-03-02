Best Warrior Competitors Complete Combat Water Survival Test in Cumming

Competitors enter the water during the combat water survival test at the Cumming Aquatic Center during the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition in Cumming, Georgia, Mar. 8, 2026. The event challenges participants to demonstrate water confidence and survival skills under controlled conditions as part of a multi-day competition that evaluates Soldiers through physical fitness assessments, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 23:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998805
|VIRIN:
|260309-Z-SE118-1315
|Filename:
|DOD_111564752
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|CUMMING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
