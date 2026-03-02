(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Best Warrior Competitors Complete Combat Water Survival Test in Cumming

    CUMMING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors enter the water during the combat water survival test at the Cumming Aquatic Center during the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition in Cumming, Georgia, Mar. 8, 2026. The event challenges participants to demonstrate water confidence and survival skills under controlled conditions as part of a multi-day competition that evaluates Soldiers through physical fitness assessments, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 23:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998805
    VIRIN: 260309-Z-SE118-1315
    Filename: DOD_111564752
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: CUMMING, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competitors Complete Combat Water Survival Test in Cumming, by SFC Brittany Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Water Survival Test
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    GABWC2026

