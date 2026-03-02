U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated squad attack at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2025. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rebeka Falcon)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 04:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998804
|VIRIN:
|260216-M-TG899-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111564751
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU | India Co conducts Squad Attack, by Cpl Rebeka Falcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
