    31st MEU | India Co conducts Squad Attack

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2026

    Video by Cpl. Rebeka Falcon 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated squad attack at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2025. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rebeka Falcon)

    CERTEX, Squad Attack, M4 Carbine, BLT, 3/1, INDOPACIFIC

