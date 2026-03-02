31st MEU | LCAC ship to shore

A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD-18) begins to depart the USS New Orleans well deck during offload operations at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2026. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rebeka Falcon)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 04:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998802
|VIRIN:
|260215-M-TG899-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111564742
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
