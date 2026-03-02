(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st MEU | LCAC ship to shore

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2026

    Video by Cpl. Rebeka Falcon 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD-18) begins to depart the USS New Orleans well deck during offload operations at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2026. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rebeka Falcon)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 04:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998802
    VIRIN: 260215-M-TG899-1001
    Filename: DOD_111564742
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 31st MEU | LCAC ship to shore, by Cpl Rebeka Falcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC, Open-Water, INDOPACIFIC, CERTEX, Offload, Deterrence

