March 2026 Drill Weekend Command Message

Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory delivers his first drill weekend command message as commander of the Hawaii Air National Guard—on location from the Nation’s Capital. In this message, he introduces his leadership team and shares his strategic priorities for the HIANG moving forward