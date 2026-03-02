(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    March 2026 Drill Weekend Command Message

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Hawaii Air National Guard Headquarters

    Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory delivers his first drill weekend command message as commander of the Hawaii Air National Guard—on location from the Nation’s Capital. In this message, he introduces his leadership team and shares his strategic priorities for the HIANG moving forward

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 21:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 998801
    VIRIN: 260308-Z-PW099-1000
    Filename: DOD_111564499
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: US

    This work, March 2026 Drill Weekend Command Message, by TSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HAWAII AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    HIANG
    Buddha
    Phillip Mallory

