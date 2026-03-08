Lethal Kinetic Strike, March 8, 2026

On March 8, at the direction of the Commander of U.S. Southern Command, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Six male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed.
|03.08.2026
|03.08.2026 20:22
|B-Roll
|998798
|260309-D-D0465-8479
|DOD_111564448
|00:00:11
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
