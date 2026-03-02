(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    130 Seconds with SrA Tamara Painter

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Meet Senior Airman Tamara Painter. From the 130th Airlift Wing, she’s a Medic ensuring our Airmen are mission-ready and resilient. In her civilian career, she continues her commitment to care as a Nurse, providing essential medical expertise to her community.

    From the flight line to the frontlines of healthcare, Painter is a vital link in the chain of survival.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 16:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 998785
    VIRIN: 260308-Z-BN460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111564078
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130 Seconds with SrA Tamara Painter, by SSgt Alancea Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    130th Airlift Wing

