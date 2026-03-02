Meet Senior Airman Tamara Painter. From the 130th Airlift Wing, she’s a Medic ensuring our Airmen are mission-ready and resilient. In her civilian career, she continues her commitment to care as a Nurse, providing essential medical expertise to her community.
From the flight line to the frontlines of healthcare, Painter is a vital link in the chain of survival.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 16:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|998785
|VIRIN:
|260308-Z-BN460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111564078
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 130 Seconds with SrA Tamara Painter, by SSgt Alancea Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
