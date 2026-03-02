(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dakota Strait 

    186th Air Refueling Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 310th Psychological Operations Company conducting airborne training from a C-130J Super Hercules onto Staff Sgt. Stephen New Drop Zone at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center during exercise Sentry South 26-2, Mississippi, Mar. 1, 2026.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998768
    VIRIN: 260301-Z-PN753-1511
    Filename: DOD_111563635
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 310th Psychological Operations Company conducting airborne training from a C-130J Super Hercules onto Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center during exercise Sentry South 26-2., by SSgt Dakota Strait, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sentrysouth26-2

