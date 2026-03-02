(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    124th in 124 - March 2026

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th Fighter Wing Inspector General team, Maj. Kahli Gorski and SMSgt. David Oliver, discusses the upcoming CRI/FRI scheduled for May 6–12, 2026, during the March 8, 2026 edition of 124th in 124, where inspectors from Air Combat Command and the National Guard Bureau Inspector General Office will evaluate wing units on readiness and compliance over the past four years in accordance with DAFI 90-302. The update also highlights a joint live-fire training exercise between the 124th Fighter Wing Fire Department and the Boise Fire Department, recognition of 1st Lt. Pablo Moreno as the Air National Guard’s 2025 Chaplain Assistant of the Year, and a MRZR sling load development course conducted by the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management shop with support from the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron as part of the SPEARS program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th in 124 - March 2026, by MSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

