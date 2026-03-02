(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 perform maintenance and refueling operations

    NORWAY

    03.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd MAW, perform maintenance and refueling operations at Rygge Air Base, Norway, March 4, 2026. The squadron maintained and refueled their KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft following their deployment to Norway for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 perform maintenance and refueling operations, by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCNews
    NATO
    2nd MAW
    CORE26

