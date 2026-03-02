U.S. Forces Conduct Precision Strikes in Support of Operation Epic Fury

U.S. forces conduct precision strikes against Iranian military targets in support of Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 07:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998758
|VIRIN:
|260304-D-D0477-9635
|Filename:
|DOD_111563502
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
