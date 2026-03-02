(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Amphibious Squadron 11 Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.22.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Leonard Adams 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    OKINAWA, Japan – Capt. John P. Baggett was relieved by Timothy R. Carter as commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), while in port in White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 05:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998756
    VIRIN: 260223-N-VA840-1001
    Filename: DOD_111563395
    Length: 00:33:02
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amphibious Squadron 11 Change of Command, by CPO Leonard Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video