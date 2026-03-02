(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Desert Storm veteran recalls his experiences during Fort McCoy event

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Desert Storm and 107th Maintenence Company veteran Duane Streeck with the 88th Readiness Division discusses his experience Feb. 26, 2026, during the Desert Storm History Day at the Fort McCoy (Wis.) History Center. Streeck said he was glad to attend the event. Streeck served with a unit in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm that's part of the Wisconsin National Guard. Both operations took place from 1990-91. (U.S Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)


    , Duane D CTR USARMY 88 RD (USA)

    Production Control Specialist

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 23:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 998754
    VIRIN: 260226-A-OK556-8996
    Filename: DOD_111563393
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Desert Storm veteran recalls his experiences during Fort McCoy event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Operation Desert Storm
    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard

