U.S. service members with U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command conduct FY26 Maritime Staff Talks with Ecuadorian counterparts with Armada del Ecuador in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 22-27, 2026. The talks strengthen maritime security cooperation and interoperability through combined planning, information sharing, and measurable objectives focused on countering illicit maritime activity and supporting regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)
This video contains USMC licensed assets and music from Adobe Stock.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 16:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998749
|VIRIN:
|260302-M-PV411-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111563348
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|QUITO, EC
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. and Ecuador strengthen maritime cooperation during FY26 Maritime Staff Talks, by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.