(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Ecuador strengthen maritime cooperation during FY26 Maritime Staff Talks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUITO, ECUADOR

    03.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. service members with U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command conduct FY26 Maritime Staff Talks with Ecuadorian counterparts with Armada del Ecuador in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 22-27, 2026. The talks strengthen maritime security cooperation and interoperability through combined planning, information sharing, and measurable objectives focused on countering illicit maritime activity and supporting regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)

    This video contains USMC licensed assets and music from Adobe Stock.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 16:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998749
    VIRIN: 260302-M-PV411-1001
    Filename: DOD_111563348
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: QUITO, EC

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Ecuador strengthen maritime cooperation during FY26 Maritime Staff Talks, by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maritime security
    MARFORSOUTH
    Ecuador
    Galapagos Islands
    NAVSOUTH
    interoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video