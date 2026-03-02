U.S. and Ecuador strengthen maritime cooperation during FY26 Maritime Staff Talks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998749" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members with U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command conduct FY26 Maritime Staff Talks with Ecuadorian counterparts with Armada del Ecuador in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 22-27, 2026. The talks strengthen maritime security cooperation and interoperability through combined planning, information sharing, and measurable objectives focused on countering illicit maritime activity and supporting regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)



This video contains USMC licensed assets and music from Adobe Stock.