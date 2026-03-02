August Complex Fire burn scar near Hells Gate Campground on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt/ Bob Doucette)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2026 20:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998746
|VIRIN:
|260307-O-NM884-1140
|Filename:
|DOD_111563328
|Length:
|00:05:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, August Fire Burn Scar, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.