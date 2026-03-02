(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trinity Helibase

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service   

    Drone footage of Trinity Helibase on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt/ Bob Doucette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998742
    VIRIN: 260304-O-NM884-6613
    Filename: DOD_111563322
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trinity Helibase, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video