Drone footage of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest and Shasta Lake near Mule Creek Station. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt/ Bob Doucette)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2026 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998737
|VIRIN:
|260305-O-NM884-3433
|Filename:
|DOD_111563316
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mule Creek Station, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
