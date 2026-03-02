(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    The 105th Airlift Wing announced the 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, honoring the top five enlisted members of the wing for their service and dedication to the mission. This is an annual award that honors the top enlisted members of the 105th, as well as Airmen from across the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 12:49
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    105th Airlift Wing
    Airman of the Year
    NYNG
    Outstanding Aimen of the Year
    Air National Guard
    award and recognition

