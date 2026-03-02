The 105th Airlift Wing announced the 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, honoring the top five enlisted members of the wing for their service and dedication to the mission. This is an annual award that honors the top enlisted members of the 105th, as well as Airmen from across the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2026 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998702
|VIRIN:
|260306-Z-SE585-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111562948
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.