The 105th Airlift Wing announced the 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, honoring the top five enlisted members of the wing for their service and dedication to the mission. This is an annual award that honors the top enlisted members of the 105th, as well as Airmen from across the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Sarah Post)