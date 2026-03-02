(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Digital Shield 2026 Evaluates Emerging Counter-Drone Technologies

    ESTONIA

    03.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Micah Maule, plans officer for the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, discusses the second iteration of Digital Shield 2026 in Estonia on March 5, 2026. Digital Shield brings together NATO service members and civilian defense contractors to showcase new and experimental counter-drone systems in a simulated disruptive environment. The exercise provides additional insight, capabilities, and readiness for countering small unmanned aircraft systems, or sUAS, threats along NATO’s eastern flank.(U.S. Army Video By Sgt. James Garcia)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 08:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998695
    VIRIN: 260305-Z-CL916-1006
    PIN: 260305-D
    Filename: DOD_111562713
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: EE

    U.S. and Estonian Forces Strengthen Eastern Flank Defense During Digital Shield 2026

    EUROPE
    100th MPAD
    USAREUR-AF
    Digital Shield
    NATO
    EFDL

