Digital Shield 2026 Evaluates Emerging Counter-Drone Technologies

Capt. Micah Maule, plans officer for the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, discusses the second iteration of Digital Shield 2026 in Estonia on March 5, 2026. Digital Shield brings together NATO service members and civilian defense contractors to showcase new and experimental counter-drone systems in a simulated disruptive environment. The exercise provides additional insight, capabilities, and readiness for countering small unmanned aircraft systems, or sUAS, threats along NATO’s eastern flank.(U.S. Army Video By Sgt. James Garcia)