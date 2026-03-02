CORE26 | U.S. Marine Corps Squadron Deploys Across the Atlantic for Arctic Exercise

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, travel from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, to Rygge Air Base, Norway, March 2-3, 2026. The squadron deployed its KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft to Norway in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
