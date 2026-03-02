USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Underway Replenishment Feature Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Chrisgin Littles and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Jayden Nedd discuss the underway replenishment evolutions conducted aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) while underway in Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 22, 2026. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is at sea training as an integrated warfighting team. Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) is the Joint Force's most complex integrated training event and prepares naval task forces for sustained high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and America's civilian leaders highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)