    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Underway Replenishment Feature Video

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Pena 

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Chrisgin Littles and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Jayden Nedd discuss the underway replenishment evolutions conducted aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) while underway in Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 22, 2026. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is at sea training as an integrated warfighting team. Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) is the Joint Force's most complex integrated training event and prepares naval task forces for sustained high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and America's civilian leaders highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 04:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998688
    VIRIN: 260222-N-AY869-1001
    Filename: DOD_111562680
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Underway Replenishment Feature Video, by PO3 Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

