Gen. Christopher Donahue and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command visit the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence on February 19, 2026. They are welcomed by Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Collier, Deputy Commandant. During their visit, they addressed CL76 of the Sergeants Major Course and conducted the NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 21:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|998679
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-QP427-7423
|PIN:
|000002
|Filename:
|DOD_111562536
|Length:
|00:21:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Episode 17 NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast, by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.