    Episode 17 NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    U.S. Army NCO Academy

    Gen. Christopher Donahue and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command visit the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence on February 19, 2026. They are welcomed by Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Collier, Deputy Commandant. During their visit, they addressed CL76 of the Sergeants Major Course and conducted the NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 21:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 998679
    VIRIN: 260220-A-QP427-7423
    PIN: 000002
    Filename: DOD_111562536
    Length: 00:21:18
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Episode 17 NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast, by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

