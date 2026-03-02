(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs man from cargo ship 100 miles off Kauai

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki and Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, takes on fuel aboard medium endurance cutter USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) before conducting a medevac approximately 100 miles offshore Kauai March 3, 2026. The aircrew hoisted a 37-year-old man experiencing severe abdominal pain from the 547-foot roll-on/roll-off cargo ship Viking Emerald. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki and Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 21:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998677
    VIRIN: 260303-G-IA165-2001
    Filename: DOD_111562487
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: HAWAII, US

    MH-65 Dolphin
    cargo ship
    helicopter
    Hawaii
    medevac
    SAR

