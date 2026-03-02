Coast Guard medevacs man from cargo ship 100 miles off Kauai

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, takes on fuel aboard medium endurance cutter USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) before conducting a medevac approximately 100 miles offshore Kauai March 3, 2026. The aircrew hoisted a 37-year-old man experiencing severe abdominal pain from the 547-foot roll-on/roll-off cargo ship Viking Emerald. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki and Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 21:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998677
|VIRIN:
|260303-G-IA165-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111562487
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
