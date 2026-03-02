(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AI on the Frontline: Project Talon and AI-enhanced targeting

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Hector Blanco 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    FORT KNOX, Ky - U.S. Army Soldiers with the 41st Field Artillery Brigade utilize an artificial intelligence-driven system to accelerate the targeting process during a V Corps exercise, March 6, 2026. The system, part of the V Corps-led "Project Talon" initiative, employs AI to drastically shorten the sensor-to-shooter timeline, enabling faster and more precise long-range fires.

    Project Talon integrates AI directly into the Tactical Operations Center, where it analyzes data from numerous sources to identify and recommend targets. This human-machine team approach enhances the lethality and decision-making speed of warfighters, ensuring V Corps and its allies maintain a decisive advantage on the modern battlefield. The robust training program ensures a soldier always makes the final, critical decision in the targeting process, reinforcing the U.S. Army's commitment to the ethical use of new technologies.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 13:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998675
    VIRIN: 260306-A-CK796-1278
    Filename: DOD_111562429
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    This work, AI on the Frontline: Project Talon and AI-enhanced targeting, by SPC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS

    V Corps
    AI
    Railgunners
    ItWillBeDone
    ProjectTalon
    FutureOfWar

