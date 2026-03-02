AI on the Frontline: Project Talon and AI-enhanced targeting

FORT KNOX, Ky - U.S. Army Soldiers with the 41st Field Artillery Brigade utilize an artificial intelligence-driven system to accelerate the targeting process during a V Corps exercise, March 6, 2026. The system, part of the V Corps-led "Project Talon" initiative, employs AI to drastically shorten the sensor-to-shooter timeline, enabling faster and more precise long-range fires.
Project Talon integrates AI directly into the Tactical Operations Center, where it analyzes data from numerous sources to identify and recommend targets. This human-machine team approach enhances the lethality and decision-making speed of warfighters, ensuring V Corps and its allies maintain a decisive advantage on the modern battlefield. The robust training program ensures a soldier always makes the final, critical decision in the targeting process, reinforcing the U.S. Army's commitment to the ethical use of new technologies.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)
