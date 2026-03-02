AI on the Frontline: Project Talon and AI-enhanced targeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998675" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT KNOX, Ky - U.S. Army Soldiers with the 41st Field Artillery Brigade utilize an artificial intelligence-driven system to accelerate the targeting process during a V Corps exercise, March 6, 2026. The system, part of the V Corps-led "Project Talon" initiative, employs AI to drastically shorten the sensor-to-shooter timeline, enabling faster and more precise long-range fires.



Project Talon integrates AI directly into the Tactical Operations Center, where it analyzes data from numerous sources to identify and recommend targets. This human-machine team approach enhances the lethality and decision-making speed of warfighters, ensuring V Corps and its allies maintain a decisive advantage on the modern battlefield. The robust training program ensures a soldier always makes the final, critical decision in the targeting process, reinforcing the U.S. Army's commitment to the ethical use of new technologies.

(U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)