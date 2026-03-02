U.S. Coast Guard Afloat Icebreaker Training Program

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Trump, an afloat icebreaking training program (AITP) officer, provides an overview of the AITP program while deployed in Antarctica with USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Feb. 24, 2026. Operation Deep Freeze is one of the more challenging U.S. military peacetime missions due to the harsh environment in which it is conducted, and this year also commemorates the Polar Star’s 50th year of service. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)
