USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10): Operation Deep Freeze 2026

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) command members discuss the mission of Operation Deep Freeze 2026 while in Antarctica, Feb. 17, 2026. Operation Deep Freeze is one of the more challenging U.S. military peacetime missions due to the harsh environment in which it is conducted. Additionally, this year commemorates the Polar Star’s 50th year of service. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)