Footage of Paraguayan President Santiago Peña’s visit to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) headquarters in Doral, Florida, March 6, 2026. President Peña visited SOUTHCOM to meet with SOUTHCOM Commander Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan and Department of War leaders to discuss collaborative efforts to combat narcoterrorism and strengthen the longstanding U.S.-Paraguay defense partnership. (Video by Spc. Raziel Baltodano)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 18:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
This work, Paraguayan President visits SOUTHCOM, by SPC Raziel Baltodano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
