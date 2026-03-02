(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Paraguayan President visits SOUTHCOM

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Raziel Baltodano 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    Footage of Paraguayan President Santiago Peña’s visit to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) headquarters in Doral, Florida, March 6, 2026. President Peña visited SOUTHCOM to meet with SOUTHCOM Commander Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan and Department of War leaders to discuss collaborative efforts to combat narcoterrorism and strengthen the longstanding U.S.-Paraguay defense partnership. (Video by Spc. Raziel Baltodano)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 18:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998668
    VIRIN: 260306-A-FK448-1001
    Filename: DOD_111562346
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: DORAL, FLORIDA, US

    Santiago
    SOUTHCOM
    Paraguay
    Camp Santiago
    narco-terrorism

