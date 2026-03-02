(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Torch Week Final Day B-Roll

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Russell Savage 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Armored division, take part in their last day of competition to celebrate Torch Week at Iron Soldier Field, Fort Bliss, Texas on Mar. 6, 2026. The 1st Armored Division's Torch Week is an annual event commemorating the division's role in the World War II invasion of North Africa in 1942, known as OPERATION TORCH. Iron Soldiers celebrate the division's history and honor the everlasting legacy of the Iron Soldiers that came before them through week-long competitions and morale-boosting events that demonstrate physical fitness, promote camaraderie, and foster a climate of winning throughout the organization. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Russell Savage V)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998666
    VIRIN: 260306-A-CE530-1722
    Filename: DOD_111562246
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Operation Torch
    IronSoldier
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    Torchweek2026

