Torch Week Final Day B-Roll

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Armored division, take part in their last day of competition to celebrate Torch Week at Iron Soldier Field, Fort Bliss, Texas on Mar. 6, 2026. The 1st Armored Division's Torch Week is an annual event commemorating the division's role in the World War II invasion of North Africa in 1942, known as OPERATION TORCH. Iron Soldiers celebrate the division's history and honor the everlasting legacy of the Iron Soldiers that came before them through week-long competitions and morale-boosting events that demonstrate physical fitness, promote camaraderie, and foster a climate of winning throughout the organization. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Russell Savage V)