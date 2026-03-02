(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts small boat training during Operation Deep Freeze 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANTARCTICA

    02.21.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) crew members conduct small boat training on a 26-foot Cutter Boat-Large (CB-L) in the Ross Sea amid Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Feb. 21, 2026. The U.S. is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, one in which the U.S. National Science Foundation-sponsored research and science programs can be conducted for the betterment of all humanity. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998665
    VIRIN: 260221-G-FN033-5890
    Filename: DOD_111562242
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: AQ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    OperationDeepFreeze
    USCG PolarOps
    CGatSea
    USCG
    ODF26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video