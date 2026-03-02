USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts small boat training during Operation Deep Freeze 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) crew members conduct small boat training on a 26-foot Cutter Boat-Large (CB-L) in the Ross Sea amid Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Feb. 21, 2026. The U.S. is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, one in which the U.S. National Science Foundation-sponsored research and science programs can be conducted for the betterment of all humanity. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)