    BRoll: Thunderdome Tournament

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Communication Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a Thunderdome tournament on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Mar 6, 2026. The Thunderdome tournament is a physical training event that tests the entire belt curriculum of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program and builds unit cohesion, enhances combat readiness, reinforces personal discipline and fosters warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 17:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998664
    VIRIN: 260306-M-SF953-1001
    PIN: 953001
    Filename: DOD_111562241
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    tournament
    MCMAP
    MWCS-38
    Thunderdome
    Grappling tournament

