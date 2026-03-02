BRoll: Thunderdome Tournament

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Communication Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a Thunderdome tournament on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Mar 6, 2026. The Thunderdome tournament is a physical training event that tests the entire belt curriculum of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program and builds unit cohesion, enhances combat readiness, reinforces personal discipline and fosters warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)
|03.06.2026
|03.06.2026 17:59
|B-Roll
|998664
|260306-M-SF953-1001
|953001
|DOD_111562241
|00:04:35
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
