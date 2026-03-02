U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 34th and 37th Bomb Squadron prepare and deploy B-1B Lancer jets in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 6, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2026 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998661
|VIRIN:
|260306-D-D0477-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111562166
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-1B Lancers support Operation Epic Fury, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.