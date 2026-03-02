(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-1B Lancers support Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.06.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 34th and 37th Bomb Squadron prepare and deploy B-1B Lancer jets in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 6, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998661
    VIRIN: 260306-D-D0477-1006
    Filename: DOD_111562166
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    epicfury

