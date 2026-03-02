(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Armored Division strikes hard during final day of Torch Week 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Soldiers compete in the Commander’s Cup Challenge on the final day of Torch Week 2026, March 6, 2026, at the 1st Armored Division's Headquarters at Fort Bliss, Texas. 1st Armored Division’s Torch Week is an annual event commemorating the division’s role in the World War II invasion of North Africa in 1942, known as OPERATION TORCH. These Soldiers celebrate the division’s history and honor the legacy of "Iron Soldiers" that came before them through a week-long celebration, with competitions and morale-boosting events that demonstrate physical fitness, promote camaraderie, and foster a climate of winning throughout the organization. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998658
    VIRIN: 260306-A-XG428-2002
    Filename: DOD_111562090
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Division strikes hard during final day of Torch Week 2026, by SGT Caleb Woodburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video