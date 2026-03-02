1st Armored Division strikes hard during final day of Torch Week 2026

U.S. Soldiers compete in the Commander’s Cup Challenge on the final day of Torch Week 2026, March 6, 2026, at the 1st Armored Division's Headquarters at Fort Bliss, Texas. 1st Armored Division’s Torch Week is an annual event commemorating the division’s role in the World War II invasion of North Africa in 1942, known as OPERATION TORCH. These Soldiers celebrate the division’s history and honor the legacy of "Iron Soldiers" that came before them through a week-long celebration, with competitions and morale-boosting events that demonstrate physical fitness, promote camaraderie, and foster a climate of winning throughout the organization. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)
