1st Cavalry Division attends Houston Livestock and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day

Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, along with service members from across the branches of the United States military and their family members, were celebrated at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day in Houston, Texas, Mar. 4, 2026. The 1st Cavalry Division Band and the Horse Cavalry Detachment performed in front of audiences during the rodeo, displaying the traditions and heritage of the 1st Cavalry Division and honoring the U.S Army's legacy during the world's largest rodeo and livestock show. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)