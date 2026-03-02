(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Cavalry Division attends Houston Livestock and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, along with service members from across the branches of the United States military and their family members, were celebrated at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day in Houston, Texas, Mar. 4, 2026. The 1st Cavalry Division Band and the Horse Cavalry Detachment performed in front of audiences during the rodeo, displaying the traditions and heritage of the 1st Cavalry Division and honoring the U.S Army's legacy during the world's largest rodeo and livestock show. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998655
    VIRIN: 260304-A-WV576-5409
    Filename: DOD_111562063
    Length: 00:10:28
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    First Team
    1st Cavalry Division Band
    Armed Forces Appreciation Day
    Horse Cavalry Detachment
    Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
    1st Cavalry Division

