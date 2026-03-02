(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Grip and grit: Iron Soldiers clash during tug of war

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Kendall Asher 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Armored Division compete head to head in a tug of war competition at the 1AD Field, Fort Bliss, Texas, March 6, 2026, during Torch Week 2026. Torch Week is an annual celebration commemorating the division’s role in Operation Torch, the Allied invasion of North Africa in 1942 during World War II. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kendall Asher)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998651
    VIRIN: 260306-A-TM181-1002
    Filename: DOD_111561984
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    1st Armored Division, Iron Soldiers, TorchWeek2026, Operation Torch, 24TPASE, Fort Bliss

