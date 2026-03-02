Grip and grit: Iron Soldiers clash during tug of war

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 1st Armored Division compete head to head in a tug of war competition at the 1AD Field, Fort Bliss, Texas, March 6, 2026, during Torch Week 2026. Torch Week is an annual celebration commemorating the division’s role in Operation Torch, the Allied invasion of North Africa in 1942 during World War II. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kendall Asher)