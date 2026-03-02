First Team innovates through new drone systems

1st Cavalry Division Innovation Lab develops drone technology First Team Troopers can use on the battlefield at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026. This drone, built in-house, is capable of eliminating fiber optic cable drones through its Picatinny Cutting System. The lab will continue to innovate, with a goal of working with other U.S. Army units and their transformation efforts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 15:44
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|998638
VIRIN:
|260227-A-JN384-2345
Filename:
|DOD_111561807
Length:
|00:01:01
Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
