    First Team innovates through new drone systems

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Cavalry Division Innovation Lab develops drone technology First Team Troopers can use on the battlefield at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026. This drone, built in-house, is capable of eliminating fiber optic cable drones through its Picatinny Cutting System. The lab will continue to innovate, with a goal of working with other U.S. Army units and their transformation efforts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:44
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    drone
    Innovation
    fiber optic cable
    SUAS
    UAS
    Wire cutting

