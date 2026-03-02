(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    96th Test Wing Weapons Load competition Q1 2025

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    The 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron held another round of the popular weapons load competition January 8, 2025. The F-15 Eagle team competed with the F-16 Fighting Falcon team for time and accuracy in loading ammunition onto their aircraft. The 96 AMXS conducted the weapons load competition in conjunction with there annual crew chief competition between Red and Blue aircraft maintenance teams.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998632
    VIRIN: 250108-F-NV708-6847
    Filename: DOD_111561787
    Length: 00:08:47
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    This work, 96th Test Wing Weapons Load competition Q1 2025, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    96th Test Wing
    96th AMU
    96th Aircraft Maintenance
    96th test

