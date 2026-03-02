The 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron held another round of the popular weapons load competition January 8, 2025. The F-15 Eagle team competed with the F-16 Fighting Falcon team for time and accuracy in loading ammunition onto their aircraft. The 96 AMXS conducted the weapons load competition in conjunction with there annual crew chief competition between Red and Blue aircraft maintenance teams.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998632
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-NV708-6847
|Filename:
|DOD_111561787
|Length:
|00:08:47
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 96th Test Wing Weapons Load competition Q1 2025, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.