    Char Gatlin: "We've Lived It, We've Seen it"

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    From infantry officer to wounded Veteran, Retired U.S. Army Capt. Charles Gatlin now serves as a consumer reviewer for the Traumatic Brain Injury and Psychological Health Research Program. His personal experience helps to provide patient’s perspective and insight into the potential impact of proposed projects.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998627
    VIRIN: 250611-O-WK372-3305
    Filename: DOD_111561763
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: US

