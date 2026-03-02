Char Gatlin: "We've Lived It, We've Seen it"

From infantry officer to wounded Veteran, Retired U.S. Army Capt. Charles Gatlin now serves as a consumer reviewer for the Traumatic Brain Injury and Psychological Health Research Program. His personal experience helps to provide patient’s perspective and insight into the potential impact of proposed projects.
|06.11.2025
|03.06.2026 15:25
|Package
|998627
|250611-O-WK372-3305
|DOD_111561763
|00:04:18
|US
|0
|0
