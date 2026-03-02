(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Improving Quality of Life for Patients Living with Colorectal Cancer

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    The Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program funds research addressing multiple congressionally directed cancer topic areas to advance mission readiness of U.S. military members affected by cancer. Shannon Lee-Sin, a PRCRP consumer peer reviewer who received an ostomy after colorectal cancer diagnosis, and Virginia Sun, Ph.D., MSN, RN, an investigator who leads a PRCRP-funded clinical trial at the Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope evaluating a telehealth intervention for patients living with colorectal cancer and ostomy, shared their perspectives with the PRCRP team.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:27
    CDMRP

