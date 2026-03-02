Improving Quality of Life for Patients Living with Colorectal Cancer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program funds research addressing multiple congressionally directed cancer topic areas to advance mission readiness of U.S. military members affected by cancer. Shannon Lee-Sin, a PRCRP consumer peer reviewer who received an ostomy after colorectal cancer diagnosis, and Virginia Sun, Ph.D., MSN, RN, an investigator who leads a PRCRP-funded clinical trial at the Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope evaluating a telehealth intervention for patients living with colorectal cancer and ostomy, shared their perspectives with the PRCRP team.