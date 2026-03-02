(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits McMurdo Station in Antarctica

    ANTARCTICA

    02.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan and Petty Officer 2nd Class Komlan Adjassem

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, highlights the work that Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 – Antarctica Detachment are performing during his visit to McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Feb. 13, 2026. Koehler visited Antarctica to meet with service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica, deployed in support of Operation Deep Freeze, which provides logistic support for the U.S. Antarctic Program. The U.S. is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and trains the military to support the U.S. National Science Foundation programs located in one of the most challenging and austere environments on the planet. (U.S. Navy video by Builder 2nd Class Komlan Adjassem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998622
    VIRIN: 260213-N-GP248-2001
    Filename: DOD_111561747
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: AQ

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    NMCB3
    McMurdo Station
    COMPACFLT
    U.S. Navy
    Antarctica

