Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, highlights the work that Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 – Antarctica Detachment are performing during his visit to McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Feb. 13, 2026. Koehler visited Antarctica to meet with service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica, deployed in support of Operation Deep Freeze, which provides logistic support for the U.S. Antarctic Program. The U.S. is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and trains the military to support the U.S. National Science Foundation programs located in one of the most challenging and austere environments on the planet. (U.S. Navy video by Builder 2nd Class Komlan Adjassem)
|02.13.2026
|03.06.2026 15:22
|Video Productions
|998622
|260213-N-GP248-2001
|DOD_111561747
|00:00:31
|AQ
|1
|1
