Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits McMurdo Station in Antarctica

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998622" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, highlights the work that Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 – Antarctica Detachment are performing during his visit to McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Feb. 13, 2026. Koehler visited Antarctica to meet with service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica, deployed in support of Operation Deep Freeze, which provides logistic support for the U.S. Antarctic Program. The U.S. is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and trains the military to support the U.S. National Science Foundation programs located in one of the most challenging and austere environments on the planet. (U.S. Navy video by Builder 2nd Class Komlan Adjassem)