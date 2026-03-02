(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Consumer's Perspective: Advocating for Recovery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2019

    Courtesy Video

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    CPT Matthew Anderson (U.S Army, Retired). CPT Anderson is a consumer that serves on the Orthopaedic Research Program Programmatic Panel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2019
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998619
    VIRIN: 191029-O-WK372-6030
    Filename: DOD_111561737
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Consumer's Perspective: Advocating for Recovery, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CDMRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video