A Catalyst for Collaboration

Lisa Henske, M.D., shares how CDMRP’s Rare Cancers Research Program supports many types of research, including projects in their early stages, which sets the foundation for other research initiatives and breakthroughs. Henske states that studying rare cancers often leads to breakthroughs that apply to cancers that occurs in everyone else. The RCRP also emphasizes the importance of researchers sharing resources and data. Collaboration, according to Henske, creates an energy that will drive cancer research forward to the bedside and patient.