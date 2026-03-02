(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Catalyst for Collaboration

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    Lisa Henske, M.D., shares how CDMRP’s Rare Cancers Research Program supports many types of research, including projects in their early stages, which sets the foundation for other research initiatives and breakthroughs. Henske states that studying rare cancers often leads to breakthroughs that apply to cancers that occurs in everyone else. The RCRP also emphasizes the importance of researchers sharing resources and data. Collaboration, according to Henske, creates an energy that will drive cancer research forward to the bedside and patient.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998618
    VIRIN: 240904-O-WK372-7759
    Filename: DOD_111561736
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: US

    CDMRP

