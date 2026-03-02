(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snacks with Saacks Ep 0 : COL Deon Maxwell

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    The sweet and salty Episode 4 of Snacks with Saacks is officially here!

    This week, Nicholaus Saacks sits down with Army Medical Logistics Command Commander Col. Deon Maxwell for a conversation on transformation across AMLC.

    Between bites of homemade peanut butter cookies, they dive into MEDLOG in Campaigning, the importance of adaptability and flexibility, and how hashtag#AMLC is aligning with hashtag#CECOM and U.S. Army Materiel Command priorities to stay ready for what’s next. Because in today’s Army, readiness depends on organizations that can evolve as fast as the mission.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998616
    VIRIN: 250903-A-EZ484-8197
    Filename: DOD_111561733
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snacks with Saacks Ep 0 : COL Deon Maxwell, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

