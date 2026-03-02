Snacks with Saacks Ep 0 : COL Deon Maxwell

The sweet and salty Episode 4 of Snacks with Saacks is officially here!
This week, Nicholaus Saacks sits down with Army Medical Logistics Command Commander Col. Deon Maxwell for a conversation on transformation across AMLC.
Between bites of homemade peanut butter cookies, they dive into MEDLOG in Campaigning, the importance of adaptability and flexibility, and how hashtag#AMLC is aligning with hashtag#CECOM and U.S. Army Materiel Command priorities to stay ready for what’s next. Because in today’s Army, readiness depends on organizations that can evolve as fast as the mission.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998616
|VIRIN:
|250903-A-EZ484-8197
|Filename:
|DOD_111561733
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
