Snacks with Saacks Ep 0 : COL Deon Maxwell

The sweet and salty Episode 4 of Snacks with Saacks is officially here!



This week, Nicholaus Saacks sits down with Army Medical Logistics Command Commander Col. Deon Maxwell for a conversation on transformation across AMLC.



Between bites of homemade peanut butter cookies, they dive into MEDLOG in Campaigning, the importance of adaptability and flexibility, and how hashtag#AMLC is aligning with hashtag#CECOM and U.S. Army Materiel Command priorities to stay ready for what’s next. Because in today’s Army, readiness depends on organizations that can evolve as fast as the mission.