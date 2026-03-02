Driving Army Transformation: 25th Infantry Division Leads Next-Gen Command and Control During Lightning Surge 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998615" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct Table VI certifications during Lightning Surge 2 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2026. The Tropic Lightning Division is one of two divisions the Army selected to experiment with Next-Generation C2 capabilities, placing Soldiers at the forefront of transformation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards) (Depictions or descriptions of private industry personnel or products does not constitute endorsement or promotion by the U.S. Army or Department of War)