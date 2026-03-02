(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Abby Sandler: A Foot in Both Worlds

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    Abby Sandler, Ph.D., shares how her experience as both a scientist and mother of a child with a rare cancer help her bridge the scientist and patient advocacy communities. Sandler highlights the Rare Cancers Research Program’s Resource Community Development Award that supports the development of platforms and resources for the rare cancer community. The RCD award requires applications to integrate the advocacy community at every step of the research and development process.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:30
    Location: US

    TAGS

    CDMRP

