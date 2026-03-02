Abby Sandler: A Foot in Both Worlds

Abby Sandler, Ph.D., shares how her experience as both a scientist and mother of a child with a rare cancer help her bridge the scientist and patient advocacy communities. Sandler highlights the Rare Cancers Research Program’s Resource Community Development Award that supports the development of platforms and resources for the rare cancer community. The RCD award requires applications to integrate the advocacy community at every step of the research and development process.
