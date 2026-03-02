Championing Rare Cancer Research as a Scientist and Survivor - Corrie Painter, Ph.D.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998613" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Rare Cancer Research Program funds grants aimed at advancing treatments for rare diseases, guided by insights from both scientists and patients. Corrie Painter, Ph.D, is trained in biochemistry and cancer immunology, and also lives with angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. This dual perspective allows her to evaluate proposals not only for scientific merit but also for patient impact. By bridging research expertise with lived experience, she helps ensure funding decisions prioritize meaningful outcomes.