    Championing Rare Cancer Research as a Scientist and Survivor - Corrie Painter, Ph.D.

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    The Rare Cancer Research Program funds grants aimed at advancing treatments for rare diseases, guided by insights from both scientists and patients. Corrie Painter, Ph.D, is trained in biochemistry and cancer immunology, and also lives with angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. This dual perspective allows her to evaluate proposals not only for scientific merit but also for patient impact. By bridging research expertise with lived experience, she helps ensure funding decisions prioritize meaningful outcomes.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:30
    CDMRP

